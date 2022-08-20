Farmers will be ruined if BJP is brought to power: KCR in Munugode

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power, the first thing it will do is to install electricity meters in farms to force farmers into taking more loans. Speaking in Munugode constituency, he alleged that farmers will eventually have to sell their land.

“Since the BJP came to power eight years ago, have they achieved anything useful? They’ve sold the airports, organisations, and roads. The only thing that is left is the farmers, their farms and crops. Farmers have to understand that by installing electrical meters on the farms, they will subsequently increase rates of fertiliser, forcing farmers to give up agriculture,” said KCR, while speaking at the public meeting in Munugode.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, KCR said that “Modi’s friends will come in and buy the lands”, and then call it ‘corporate farming.’ “The same farmers will be again employed as workers on the same farms,” the Telangana chief minister added.

Speaking at the meeting titled ‘Praja Deevena Sabha’, that was organised by the TRS in the Munugode constituency, KCR was joined on stage by state Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Venkat Reddy. The CPI on Saturday had announced that they would be supporting KCR and the TRS in the crucial upcoming Munugode by-poll.

He addressed the CPI leader and said that they should unite for a common cause of defeating BJP. “I hope that CPI, and CPI(M) will work with TRS from Munugode to Delhi and fight against the BJP,” he said.

“Nalgonda was once rife with fluoride in the water. Even the World Health Organisation had said before TRS came to power that the whole district will become uninhabitable if clean water is not brought in through pipes. Then, the state government or central government did not pay any attention,” KCR said.

Don’t panic, vote is your only weapon: KCR to voters

“After we came to power, somehow, we’ve achieved in bringing clean drinking water. But where will water for irrigation come from? It has to come from the Krishna basin, through the Srisailam project and lifted into the district. We are still working on it, it is not an easy task,” KCR said.

The Telangana chief minister asked the huge gathering not to “panic” during elections. “Your only weapon is your vote. Don’t rush into voting for someone who will not fight for you. You have to observe your surroundings,” he said.

He said that for the past few months, the TRS has been formulating how to knock BJP off-the central government. KCR added that he had met many opposition leaders to unite with and fight against BJP. “The process of elections is messy and golmaal. You have to understand who is behind this kind of politics. Neither Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy nor any other senior leader from Nalgonda went to the centre to demand clarity on the Krishna river water dispute,” said the chief minister.

Home minister Amit Shah will be holding a public meeting in the constituency on Sunday, where he is expected to formally induct ex-MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the party. The Munugode by-poll has been necessitated after ex-MLA Rajagopal Reddy quit the Congress few weeks ago and joined the BJP, citing differences with TPCC president and Malkalgiri MP A Revanth Reddy.

“I demand that home minister Amit Shah give reasons about the lack of clarity in the matter of the Krishna waters, and explain the central government’s uselessness. This is no way for a democracy to function, they threaten anyone who goes against them with ED raids. I say, let them send who they will. Someone who lives an honest life has nothing to fear,” said KCR.

The chief minister reiterated that the Munugode bypoll would be “crucial” not just for the constituency, but for the nation. KCR said, “TRS has brought in a pension of Rs 2000, while BJP offers Rs 600. Rythu Bandhu today benefits 1 lakh farmers in the district.”

The chief minister also asked the gathering not to be swayed by any politician offering them alcohol or money for their vote.