Farooq Abdullah re-elected unopposed as National Conference chief

Srinagar: Former chief minister and Lok Sabha member, Dr. Farooq Abdullah was re-elected unopposed as the president of the National Conference (NC) party on Monday.

NC presidential polls were held on Monday at party headquarters, ‘Nawa-e-Subha’ complex in Srinagar.

Imran Nabi, the NC spokesperson, said that Dr. Farooq Abdullah was re-elected unopposed as the party president.

Abdullah had resigned from the post last month and said that he would like someone else to shoulder the responsibility as the NC president.