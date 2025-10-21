Farooq Abdullah stands as symbol of Kashmir’s voice: TN CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah stands as a symbol of Kashmir’s voice.

The chief minister heaped praise on Abdullah on his birthday.

“Birthday greetings to JKNC President Farooq Abdullah. He stands as a symbol of Kashmir’s voice, fighting against the erosion of its rights and autonomy,” Stalin said.

Also Read TN govt will enact legislation against honour killings, says CM Stalin

“Wishing him happiness, good health, and a long life.”, he said in a social media post and shared an image of the leader.

Born on October 21, 1937, Farooq Abdullah was a three-time Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and former Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy.