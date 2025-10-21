Farooq Abdullah stands as symbol of Kashmir’s voice: TN CM

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin- (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah stands as a symbol of Kashmir’s voice.

The chief minister heaped praise on Abdullah on his birthday.

“Birthday greetings to JKNC President Farooq Abdullah. He stands as a symbol of Kashmir’s voice, fighting against the erosion of its rights and autonomy,” Stalin said.

“Wishing him happiness, good health, and a long life.”, he said in a social media post and shared an image of the leader.

Born on October 21, 1937, Farooq Abdullah was a three-time Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and former Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy.

