Farrhana Bhatt breaks down in Bigg Boss 19 [Video]

Mumbai: Farrhana Bhatt, a name that instantly brings to mind a fierce, bold, and unshakeable woman inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Considered one of the strongest contestants this season, Farrhana has faced some of the biggest fights alone. Many times, it was her against the entire house, yet she never broke down or played the sympathy card, earning immense respect from viewers.

However, the latest visuals from the Family Week have left fans emotional.

With the family members of the remaining nine contestants entering the house one by one, the makers shared the much-awaited promo of Farrhana Bhatt’s mother stepping inside the Bigg Boss house. In the clip, housemates are asked to freeze just moments before her mother walks in.

The moment Farrhana sees her, she breaks. Tears roll down her face instantly, and as soon as Bigg Boss releases her, she touches her feet, cries her heart out and hugs her tightly. The heartwarming reunion has already been called one of the most touching moments of this season’s Family Week.

One of the heartfelt moments of the season – Farrhana Bhatt breaks down as she sees her mother ❤️pic.twitter.com/VYBlntVi6T — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 18, 2025

Another video has now gone viral, showing Farrhana crying inconsolably as her mother exits the house. Standing near the exit door, Farrhana is seen breaking down, while Ashnoor gently hugs and consoles her.

farrhana got emotional when her mother left and she is crying a lot, noor hugged her and consoled her pic.twitter.com/CqGTcSs3Iq — 「𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐬𝐬𝐒」 (@enocint_boy) November 19, 2025

Farrhana Bhatt’s emotional reunion with her mother will be aired in tonight’s episode.

Meanwhile, all eight contestants except Shehbaz Badesha are nominated for the upcoming elimination round. Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is expected to take place on December 7.