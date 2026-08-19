Farrhana Bhatt’s ‘aasteen ki naagin’ post raises eyebrows

Mumbai: Farrhana Bhatt may have left the Bigg Boss 19 house, but the drama surrounding her personal life appears far from over. The actress has now dropped a series of cryptic posts about betrayal, leaving fans wondering if she has taken an indirect dig at her alleged sister.

Taking to Snapchat, Farrhana first shared a selfie and wrote, “People have best friends, I used to have asteen ki nagin! We ain’t same bro!”

While she did not mention anyone, the phrase “aasteen ki naagin” immediately caught attention. It refers to someone close who secretly betrays your trust.

However, it was her next post that fuelled the speculation further. Sharing a glimpse of her house, Farrhana wrote, “When you realise it wasn’t your best friend but a snake you were living with in your own damn house!”

The reference to someone living in her house has now made fans connect the posts with Farrhana’s recent family controversy.

Farrhana Bhatt’s family controversy

The controversy began when a woman named Faizana publicly claimed that she was Farrhana’s real sister. She alleged that the two had grown up together and shared the same house. Farrhana has not publicly confirmed Faizana’s claims or their relationship.

Faizana also levelled several allegations involving their family and mother. Farrhana’s mother, Afroza Bhatt, later came out in support of the actress and rejected key claims made during the controversy.

Against this backdrop, Farrhana’s latest remarks about a “snake” who lived in her house have raised eyebrows. Many believe the posts could be aimed at Faizana, although the actress has neither named her nor clarified who she was referring to.

The posts could also be about a former friend or someone else from Farrhana’s personal life. Until she speaks openly, the identity of the person remains a mystery. But one thing is clear: Farrhana wanted her message about betrayal to be heard loud and clear.