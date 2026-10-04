Farrhana Bhatt’s Hyderabad appearance takes an unexpected turn

Hyderabad: A celebrity appearance, excited fans and a chance to see Farrhana Bhatt up close. But the actress’s recent visit to Hyderabad took an uncomfortable turn when the crowd became difficult to manage, prompting her team to issue a statement.

Farrhana attended SheGlam Expo Season 3 on Friday, October 2, ahead of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 finale. Reports of overcrowding at the event, along with videos circulating online, brought attention to the arrangements at the venue.

Her talent management team, Young Filmistaan, addressed the incident in a statement that Farrhana shared on her Instagram Stories.

The team thanked fans for their warm reception and said the actress felt grateful for the love she received in Hyderabad. However, it acknowledged that the situation became extremely crowded, resulting in pushing and jostling among those present, including women.

“Seeing anyone feeling uncomfortable or unsafe in such a situation is concerning,” the statement read.

The team stressed that excitement around an artist should never come at the cost of the safety, dignity and comfort of people attending an event. Its concern extended to everyone in the crowd, with a particular emphasis on women.

Alongside the safety concerns, the statement addressed how people were discussing the incident online. Young Filmistaan urged viewers to avoid turning the videos into an opportunity for negativity or personal attacks.

According to the team, Farrhana came to Hyderabad with love and respect for her audience and would never want anyone to feel hurt, uncomfortable or disrespected because of her presence.

The statement also called for better planning at future public appearances. It highlighted the need for adequate crowd control, security and entry and exit arrangements so that artists and visitors can participate safely.

While thanking those who came to meet Farrhana, her team asked people to keep the conversation respectful and responsible. The appearance may have drawn an enthusiastic response, but the crowding has brought a more pressing question into focus: were the arrangements enough to handle it?