The opening episode will feature Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan is all set to bring back the spiritual glow of Ramzan with the second season of her talk show ‘Raunaq-e-Ramadan’, officially announced for 2026. Sharing the news on Instagram, Sana expressed gratitude for the love received last year and promised viewers evenings filled with “roshni, sukoon aur apnapan.” The show will air daily after iftar from February 18, creating a soulful routine for families during the holy month.

The opening episode will feature Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, setting a meaningful and inclusive tone for the season. What has truly sparked excitement, however, is the star-studded and diverse guest list that blends spirituality, entertainment, business, and social influence.

Sana Khan’s show guest list

As announced, the guests this season include:

  1. Munawar Faruqui
  2. Kafeel Ahmed (Founder and CEO of Ahmed Al Maghribi perfumes)
  3. Farrhana Bhatt
  4. Salman Khan singer
  5. Ali Asgar
  6. Mr Rizwan Sajan (Founder and chairman Danube properties)
  7. Falaq Naaz
  8. Muzammil Ibrahim
  9. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar
  10. Hiba Nawab
  11. Baseer Ali
  12. Awez Darbar and Farzana Shaikh
  13. Arishfa Khan
  14. Ilham Goni and Aly Goni
  15. Adaa Khan
  16. Umar Riaz
  17. Sana Raees Khan
  18. Eijaz Khan
  19. Khanzaadi
  20. Mudassar Khan
  21. Rakhi Sawant
  22. Sara Khan and Arfeen Khan
  23. Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj
  24. Marziya Pathan
  25. Benazir Dhorajiwala
  26. Anam Mirza and Mohammed Asaduddin

After a successful first season filled with heartfelt discussions and iftaar recipes, fans are now eagerly waiting for Season 2, which promises deeper conversations, powerful personal journeys, and a blend of faith and fame.

