Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan is all set to bring back the spiritual glow of Ramzan with the second season of her talk show ‘Raunaq-e-Ramadan’, officially announced for 2026. Sharing the news on Instagram, Sana expressed gratitude for the love received last year and promised viewers evenings filled with “roshni, sukoon aur apnapan.” The show will air daily after iftar from February 18, creating a soulful routine for families during the holy month.

The opening episode will feature Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, setting a meaningful and inclusive tone for the season. What has truly sparked excitement, however, is the star-studded and diverse guest list that blends spirituality, entertainment, business, and social influence.

Sana Khan’s show guest list

As announced, the guests this season include:

Munawar Faruqui Kafeel Ahmed (Founder and CEO of Ahmed Al Maghribi perfumes) Farrhana Bhatt Salman Khan singer Ali Asgar Mr Rizwan Sajan (Founder and chairman Danube properties) Falaq Naaz Muzammil Ibrahim Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Hiba Nawab Baseer Ali Awez Darbar and Farzana Shaikh Arishfa Khan Ilham Goni and Aly Goni Adaa Khan Umar Riaz Sana Raees Khan Eijaz Khan Khanzaadi Mudassar Khan Rakhi Sawant Sara Khan and Arfeen Khan Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj Marziya Pathan Benazir Dhorajiwala Anam Mirza and Mohammed Asaduddin

After a successful first season filled with heartfelt discussions and iftaar recipes, fans are now eagerly waiting for Season 2, which promises deeper conversations, powerful personal journeys, and a blend of faith and fame.