Fashion Alert: Mahesh Babu sports Rs 63K T-shirt in latest photo

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, the stylish and elegance in the Indian film industry. Known for his impeccable fashion sense, Mahesh has consistently been at the center of attention for his glamorous and showy attires. Whether on screen or off, he brings a unique flair to dressing that sets him apart from his contemporaries.

Recently, Mahesh Babu made headlines again, not just for his choices but for an exciting career update. He is set to star in a mega project directed by none other than SS Rajamouli, touted to be India’s most expensive movie to date. While the details of the cast and the story are still under wraps, anticipation is already building among fans and industry insiders alike.

Amidst the buzz of his professional endeavors, Mahesh is also taking time to unwind. He is currently on holiday with his family outside India, where he continues to make fashion statements. In a recent snapshot from his vacation, Mahesh was seen sporting a Givenchy Crest T-shirt, priced at a whopping Rs. 63,000. This piece is just one example of his luxurious wardrobe that combines high fashion with personal style.

Mahesh Babu has never failed to attract the attention of his fans and followers with his distinctive way of dressing. He has been spotted in a variety of outfits ranging from casual to formal attire, each perfectly suited to the occasion. His ability to innovate within the realm of fashion while maintaining an air of approachability in his choices makes him a true style icon.