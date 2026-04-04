Fast-growing southern California wildfire forces evacuations

California: A fast-growing wildfire in windy Southern California prompted multiple evacuation orders and warnings Friday, April 3.

The Springs Fire broke out at around 11 am Friday and by 2:30 pm had grown to 2.34 sq km. The cause of the fire east of Moreno Valley in Riverside County is under investigation. It was not immediately known how many households are under evacuation warnings or orders.

“It’s windy out there,” said Maggie Cline De La Rosa, a public information officer for Cal Fire Riverside.

A Cal Fire map showed the fire burning in a recreational area near the city of Moreno Valley, which has a population of roughly 200,000. The city is 103 km east of Los Angeles.

Live look at the #SpringsFire approaching school structures in Moreno Valley on Lasselle St.



Volunteer reporter @InfernoWatch24 is currently on scene. pic.twitter.com/Nhm0pohy5Y — California Wildfire Tracking (@CaliFireTracker) April 3, 2026

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys through Saturday afternoon, with gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) expected.

“Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the advisory read.