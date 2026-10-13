Fastest Pakistani drama to hit 200 million views on YouTube

Islamabad: Pakistani drama Mitti De Baway is on a record-breaking run, and it looks like the show is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Starring Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali in the lead roles, the period drama has reportedly crossed a massive 200 million views in just six episodes, making it the fastest Pakistani drama to achieve the milestone.

With the show continuing to generate massive buzz among viewers, it looks like hitting the 1 billion views mark may not be a tough task for Mitti De Baway if the current momentum continues.

Mitti De Baway breaks records

Ever since its premiere on September 23, the drama has been grabbing attention for its gripping storyline, powerful performances and cinematic presentation. The first-ever on-screen collaboration between Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali has emerged as one of the biggest attractions for fans.

Written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain, the drama is set in rural Punjab during the 1980s and 1990s. It explores love, class differences, family secrets and revenge against the backdrop of Punjabi folk culture.

Mahira plays Billo, who transforms into the authoritative Bari Sarkar, while Wahaj essays the role of Baala. The show’s dramatic twists, emotional sequences and stunning production design have helped it generate considerable discussion on social media.

Will Mitti De Baway hit 1 billion views?

Crossing 200 million views in just six episodes is a significant milestone for the drama, especially considering how quickly its popularity has grown. If the series continues to attract viewers at this pace, reaching the 1 billion mark could be well within reach.

The drama is directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and produced by Tehreem Chaudhary, Executive Director of Green Entertainment, alongside producer Nina Kashif, with Multiverse Entertainment also associated with the project.

Mitti De Baway airs on Green Entertainment every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 pm Pakistan Standard Time. Indian viewers can watch the drama on the Multiverse Entertainment YouTube channel.

With Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s pairing winning hearts and the viewership numbers continuing to rise, all eyes are now on how quickly Mitti De Baway can reach its next major milestone.