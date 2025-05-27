Fatehnagar flyover staircase collapse injures 2; HYDRAA razes structure

Hyderabad: Two people sustained injuries after a portion of the over 30-year-old pedestrian staircase attached to the Fatehnagar flyover collapsed at Sanathnagar on Monday, May 27. The victims, who suffered superficial injuries, were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sanathnagar police, who arrived at the spot shortly after, suspect that water absorption from recent rains may have weakened the structure, leading to the collapse.

HYDRAA responds

In response, HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath conducted an on-site inspection and deemed the staircase unsafe. He directed the authorities to dismantle the damaged structure immediately and ordered a city-wide survey of similar ageing structures with the assistance of civil engineering experts to prevent future accidents.

The HYDRAA disaster response team later demolished the staircase using a JCB machine. Locals informed the commissioner that the stairs witnessed heavy foot traffic, especially on Sundays, due to the weekly Sanathnagar market.

Fatehnagar Corporator Satish Goud, who was also present, assured that new stairs would be constructed soon to ensure safe pedestrian access.