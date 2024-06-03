Fatwa issued against cutting trees, burning crops

Lucknow: In a rare ‘green’ gesture, an Islamic seminary in Lucknow has issued a fatwa (an edict by a recognised religious authority on a point of Islamic law) asking people not to cut trees and burn crops as part of initiatives to curb global warming.

The ‘advisory’ has been issued by the Islamic Centre of India (ICI), on a clarification sought by one Mohammad Tarique Khan given soaring temperatures.

“According to the Quran, it is the religious duty of Muslims to protect greenery, save water and avoid wastage. Every Muslim must ensure no green trees and crops are set on fire,” said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Chairperson, ICI, in response to Khan’s request.

In a video message, Maulana Khalid Rasheed asked people to plant more saplings and avoid cutting off trees.

“According to the Almighty, the reward is for those who plant saplings that benefit all living creatures, including humans and animals. Make sincere attempts to save ponds, canals, rivers and seas from getting polluted,” he said while adding, “In Islam, it is forbidden to burn trees and crops. It is a great sin. Even during the war, trees, gardens and fields should not be burnt or damaged.”