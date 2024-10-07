Fawad Khan begins shooting for his NEW Bollywood film

London: Fawad Khan, a popular actor from Pakistan, is finally making his return to Bollywood. He has started filming a new romantic comedy called “Abir Gulaal” in London. This marks his first Bollywood film since 2016, when he appeared in “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” Fans are excited to see him back on the big screen.

In this film, Fawad is paired with Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor for the first time. The story focuses on two people who are both dealing with emotional challenges.

On Monday, the first look of the movie was released. It shows Fawad and Vaani lying on the grass, holding each other in a tender embrace. This image gives a glimpse of the romantic tone of the film and has already created excitement among fans.

The film is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal. The shooting began on September 28 and will continue in London until November 10. After that, some scenes will be shot in Mumbai. Malaika Arora and Ridhi Dogra will also join the cast during the London schedule.

The film’s music is also expected to be a big highlight. A well-known Bollywood composer has already created six original songs for the movie. These tracks will be performed by some of Bollywood’s best singers.

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood journey began in 2014 with “Khoobsurat.” He later starred in “Kapoor & Sons” and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” His return with “Abir Gulaal” has been long-awaited by fans.