Islamabad: In the entertainment industry, maintaining a youthful appearance has become increasingly common, with many actors reportedly opting for cosmetic enhancements, skin treatments or aesthetic procedures to refresh their looks. While some openly acknowledge these changes, others prefer to keep them private, often leaving fans to speculate.

The latest celebrity to spark such discussions is Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan, whose recent pictures have gone viral, with many social media users noticing what they believe is a noticeable transformation in his appearance.

The actor is currently filming an upcoming movie with Ayeza Khan, in which he plays a security forces officer. For the role, Fawad has sported a shorter haircut, giving him a noticeably refreshed appearance. However, besides the hairstyle, many social media users have speculated that he may have undergone subtle cosmetic enhancements.

The buzz intensified after fans pointed out that Fawad has previously been photographed with a well-known cosmetic surgeon from Lahore. His latest pictures have since triggered mixed reactions online, with some praising his youthful look while others speculated about Botox, fillers or other aesthetic procedures. Several fans also attributed his leaner appearance to weight loss.

On the professional front, Fawad Khan is set to appear in a Netflix series and two upcoming feature films, adding to an already successful career spanning Pakistani television, cinema and Bollywood.