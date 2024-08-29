Fawad Khan’s Pakistani movie to release in India: Report

Mumbai: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan’s hit movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, which first premiered in Pakistan in October 2022, might soon be shown in Indian theaters.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is already a record-breaking film, being the highest-grossing Pakistani movie of all time, with earnings of USD 10 million. If it releases in India, it will be the first Pakistani film in years to do so. Zee Studios has reportedly bought the rights to bring this movie to Indian audiences.

After a lot of talk and speculation, Bollywood Hungama reported that the movie could be released in India on September 20, 2024.

The film was originally supposed to be released in India in December 2022, but its release was canceled due to opposition from certain groups, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Despite this setback, the film’s popularity has continued to grow, and its potential release in India is seen as an important step toward bringing the two countries closer through cinema.

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are already well-loved in India, thanks to their work in Bollywood and their popular Pakistani drama Humsafar, which was shown on Zee 5. Fawad made his Bollywood debut in Khoobsurat and later starred in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mahira was paired with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees*, making them both familiar faces in Indian households.