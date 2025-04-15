Mumbai: After a nine-year-long hiatus from the Hindi film industry, Fawad Khan is finally making his much-awaited return to Bollywood with Abir Gulaal, opposite Vaani Kapoor. Fans are already in a frenzy after catching glimpses of the actor in the teaser, stills, and now the recently released romantic track Ishq Khudaya, crooned beautifully by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The dreamy visuals and soulful melody have only added to the mounting excitement.

Fawad, who was last seen in Kapoor & Sons (2016), has been hitting headlines ever since the announcement of the film. With a solid fanbase across borders, buzz around his Bollywood comeback is only growing louder.

Fawad Khan’s remuneration per movie

And with that kind of hype, it’s no surprise that Fawad is reportedly charging big bucks for Abir Gulaal. According to multiple reports, the actor, who commands Rs 15–20 lakh per TV episode in Pakistan, generally charges up to Rs 2 crore per film. However, for this big-budget Bollywood project, Fawad could be taking home anywhere between Rs 5 to 10 crore, considering his massive popularity and the scale of the film. On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor is said to be charging around Rs 1.5 crore for her role.

More about Abir Gulaal

Abir Gulaal, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is described as “a heartwarming tale from the picturesque streets of London,” promising a blend of love, laughter, and magical moments. Apart from Fawad and Vaani, the film also features Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan, and others in key roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 9, and the countdown has officially begun!