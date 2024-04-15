FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse

New York: The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse incident that will also look into whether the crippled ship, mostly manned by Indians, left the key US port “knowing the vessel had serious systems problems,” authorities said on Monday.

The 2.6-km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River collapsed on March 26 after the 984-foot ship ‘Dali’ collided against it. The crew onboard the ship, which apparently lost power, included 20 Indians and one Sri Lankan.

Six construction workers who were repairing potholes on the bridge plunged into the Patapsco River and died. Of the six victims killed, the bodies of three have been found.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that the FBI has opened a criminal investigation “focusing on the massive container ship that brought down the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore last month — a probe that will look at least in part at whether the crew left the port knowing the vessel had serious systems problems.”

The report said that federal agents appeared to board the ship on Monday morning to search.

“Less than an hour after the sun rose at 6:30 a.m., a succession of three boats pulled to the port side of the Dali,” it said.

“About 6:50 a.m. Monday, people wearing yellow or orange life jackets entered the Dali through a lower door and climbed a ladder to the ship’s bow. About a half-hour later, nearly a dozen more people wearing dark clothing pulled up in a smaller boat and climbed aboard,” it said.

“The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court-authorised law enforcement activity,” the report said, quoting a statement by the FBI.

US attorney for Maryland Erek Barron said in a statement in the Washington Post report that his office will not confirm the existence of or otherwise comment about investigations.

“However, the public should know, whether it’s gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible,” he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been investigating why the 213-million-pound ship lost power and crashed into the 47-year-old bridge. The probe has been focused on engine room equipment, the NTSB said last week.

A mayday signal was sent when the ship was approaching the bridge, authorities had said, which gave authorities time to stop cars driving onto the bridge.

The collapse of the bridge led to the closure of the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest in the US and a key hub for the transport of vehicles, though two alternative channels have since been opened as the salvage operation continues.

The accident has impacted the livelihoods of thousands of workers in and around the Port of Baltimore.

The Singapore-flagged DALI is owned by Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and managed by Synergy Marine Group.

In the days following the accident, US authorities had begun interviewing personnel, including the Indian crew members, onboard Dali. Synergy Group had said in a statement that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) boarded the vessel and collected documents, voyage data recorder extracts, and other evidence as part of their investigation.

“The NTSB also began interviewing crew members. We will continue to cooperate with investigators throughout this process,” Synergy had said.

The city of Baltimore is also looking into who might be responsible for destroying the bridge that 30,000 Marylanders relied on every day and clogging a channel that’s vital to the local economy.

“Through this engagement, the City of Baltimore will take decisive action to hold responsible all entities accountable for the Key Bridge tragedy, including the owner, charterer, manager/operator, and the manufacturer of the M/V Dali, as well as any other potentially liable third parties.”

“Today, the City of Baltimore announced a partnership with the national complex issues and trial firm DiCello Levitt and Philadelphia law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky Trial Lawyers to launch legal action to hold the wrongdoers responsible and to mitigate the immediate and long-term harm caused to Baltimore City residents,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement on Monday.

The US Army Corps of Engineers has said it plans to reopen the channel affected by the accident by the end of May.