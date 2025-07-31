Fear grips villages in UP after ‘UFO’ pigeons spotted

Muzzafarnagar: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly using pigeons strapped with red and green lights to spread false rumours of drone sightings in the district, a senior official said.

Panic had gripped several villages across western Uttar Pradesh in recent days due to reports of drone sightings and many residents were keeping night vigil out of fear for their safety, according to police.

Two persons were arrested on 30th July in Muzaffarnagar for allegedly using pigeons strapped with red and green lights to spread false rumours of drone sightings in the district, a senior official said. pic.twitter.com/V9y0jU3dMS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 31, 2025

Two individuals, identified as Shoeb and Sakib, were arrested after the police investigated complaints from villagers about mysterious flying objects with lights in the night sky that they suspected to be drones, they said.