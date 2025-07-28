What if we told you that some people in India can touch live wires, withstand thousands of volts, and walk away without a scratch? Sounds unreal but it’s true.

Siasat.com brings you an electrifying story of these two unique men of India that will blow your mind.

India has always been a land of mystics and marvels, but few stories are as electrifying literally as those of Raj Mohan Nair and Deepak Jangra. These two men have baffled scientists, wowed TV audiences, and left onlookers speechless with their bizarre superpower: immunity to electric shocks.

They don’t just survive electricity. They run household appliances with their bodies. No capes, no tricks, just pure, jaw-dropping science and mystery.

Raj Mohan Nair – Kerala’s ‘Electricity Mohan’

Raj Mohan, featured on Stan Lee’s Superhumans, can power a blender, light bulb, and hot plate using only his body. His skin resistance? An unbelievable 1.3 million ohms, compared to the human average of 150,000 ohms. That means current travels slowly through his body, preventing damage to organs.

His power first appeared at age seven after he climbed a transformer to end his life he grabbed a live wire in grief mourning his mother’s death but didn’t get electrocuted. Since then, he’s demonstrated his abilities with coiled wires and live currents. Though high voltage temporarily affects his vision, he recovers quickly and feels no pain.

Image Source: Instagram

Raj has effectively said that he views his ability as a God-given gift, and has hinted that during high-voltage stunts “there is no pain, just the current passing through.”

Deepak Jangra – The Teen Who Defies 11,000 Volts

Haryana’s Deepak Jangra discovered his shocking resistance as a teen. While fixing a faulty appliance, he touched a live wire and nothing happened. He later tested his limits by grabbing a 11,000-volt high-tension wire, and still, not a scratch.

That’s the kind of voltage that powers 500 homes and can instantly kill most people. But Deepak calmly dips his hands into electrified water and even licks live wires. Villagers call him “Electric Boy,” and he often fixes their appliances with his bare hands. He says, “I feel nothing when I touch live wires. And yet the wires break or appliances stop but I don’t get hurt.”

Image Source: Facebook

Science or Miracle?

Even 0.1 amp of current can stop the human heart. So how are these men alive?

Experts believe both Raj and Deepak have extraordinary skin resistance, possibly due to unique body chemistry. But their condition is extremely rare and still not fully understood.

Scientists warn: Never try this at home.