Fear mars Eid celebrations as cow vigilantes, Hindutva groups target Muslims

As Muslims across India gear up for Eid al-Adha, a sense of fear and intimidation has taken over in several states. The Hindutva outfits have been actively keeping an eye on Muslims, targeting those who transport cattle for sacrifice, leaving a trail of violence and death in their wake.

A few days ahead of Eid al-Adha, a spate of attacks by Hindutva organisations on Muslims has been reported from many parts of the country, including Chhatisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana.

The targeted attack has not only disrupted the festive atmosphere but has left many Indian Muslims in fear.

The recent attacks highlight the growing intolerance and violence against Muslims in India. Gau Rakshas (cow vigilantes), who claim to be “protectors” of animals, especially cows, have brazenly stepped up the attacks.

In Telangana

On Saturday, June 15, several Muslims were injured in an attack by the Hindutva mob on a madrasa in Telangana’s Medak district.

According to reports, the management of Minhaj ul Uloom Madarsa had purchased cattle for sacrifice for Bakrid. Local members of right-wing organizations created a ruckus near the madrasa after the sacrificial animals were brought in. Soon, police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

An hour later, the members of the right-wing Hindutva groups again reached the madrasa and launched an attack. Several people who were inside the madrasa received injuries and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, the Hindutva mob fueled by their extremist ideology further launched another attack this time on a hospital as well and threw stones at the hospital building. Police intervened and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob.

Dr Naveen, of MOGH, speaking to media persons said, “We were treating wonder patients when a 100-to-150-member stormed inside the hospital and pelted stones damaging the window panes. Furniture was damaged and a staff suffered a fracture on her leg. Tell us what wrong we have done. Is treating a patient a sin?” Dr. Naveen asked.

Dr. Naveen of Orthopedic Hospital Medak spoke to the media visibly emotional, and recounted that he was treating an injured patient Arif Samdani on humanitarian grounds, a mob of 150 to 200 people, identified as BJP and BJYM workers, attacked the hospital and damaged a doctor's…

Some of the people injured in the attack alleged it was a planned attack on Muslims. “It was a planned attack not only on the madaras but also on local Muslims,” said one of the injured.

In another incident, a scuffle broke out at Ramdas Chowrasta in the Medak when the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders stopped the transportation of the cows, and instead of giving a complaint, they staged a protest.

Medak me BJP/RSS ki khulle aam gundagardi aur Muslims per attacks aur Police Qamosh tamasha…..



CM Revanth Reddy soft hindutva……

In another video clip that has surfaced on the internet, a group of Hindutva men including BJP members are purportedly seen chasing a Muslim man in an attempt to beat him.

BJP & RSS workers started a Riot with False Allegations against Muslims in Medak of Telangana.



They attacked Muslims, Vandalised Muslim Properties.



Now, They want Muslims to be Arrested.



Saffron Brigade seen chasing & Beating Muslims in Medak 👇 pic.twitter.com/gLHfuZjh6T — Syed Rafi – నేను తెలుగు 'వాడి'ని. (@syedrafi) June 16, 2024

“Meanwhile, the police imposed Section 144 in the area and the situation is under control now,” Medak Superintendent of Police Office B Bala Swamy said.

I've watched complete Press conference of Inspector General, Medak.



He officially mentions

– It was hindu groups who had taken law in their hands. Severely damaged muslims and their businesses.



– NOT A SINGLE COW was found. The goons didn't even check.

Following the attack which resulted in communal tension in the area, the Telangana police arrested BJP Medak district president Gaddam Srinivas, BJP Medak town president M Nayam Prasad, BJYM president and seven others in connection with the violence.

They will be produced before the court, the police said.

Telangana police are at the house of BJP Medak District President Gaddam Srinivas. He along with nine others have been arrested in connection with the violence in Medak town prior to Eid-ul-Azha.

In Maharashtra

A controversy erupted in Mira Road, Maharashtra when some members of the Bajrang Dal created a ruckus and attacked Muslim families who had brought lambs for sacrifice.

The incident occurred outside the JP North Celeste Society on Saturday, June 15. In a viral video that surfaced on the internet, some Bajrang Dal, radical Hindutva outfit members are seen objecting to Muslim families bringing lambs into the neighbourhood.

The altercation escalated when Bajrang Dal members allegedly attacked a Muslim family.

In Chhattisgarh

On Friday, May 7, two Muslim cattle traders were found dead after allegedly being chased by cow vigilantes in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district. A third person was found critically injured.

According to reports, the bodies of the deceased – Guddu Khan, 35, and Chand Miya Khan, 23 – were found lying below the rocks while the third person – Saddam Qureshi, 23 – is battling between life and death. Chand Miya and Qureshi were cousins and residents of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh while Guddu Khan hailed from Shamli district, UP.

However, another cousin of Qureshi and Chand Miya said that they knew their brothers were in danger after receiving a call at 2 am and then at 4 am.

“Qureshi was a helper. He called and kept the phone in his pocket. He was screaming that his hand and leg were broken. He was pleading, ‘bhaiya paani pila do ek ghoot. Maro mat bas paani pila do (give me a sip of water, please don’t beat me),” the cousin alleged. “We could also hear some men ask him, ‘kahan se laaye ho… chodenge nahi (where did you bring it from… we will not spare you),” The Indian Express reported.

“We did not seek police help as we had no idea that the incident would lead to their murders. At 5 pm, when we tried calling Chand again, police personnel received the call saying he was dead,” the cousin said.

“We will check the call detail records to find out who all the victims spoke to and record their statements. We will also record the statement of family members,” police officer Rathore.

In Gujarat

On Wednesday, May 22, a Muslim man, while transporting buffaloes was killed by a group of cow vigilantes in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

A group of five cow vigilantes ambushed Mishri Khan and Hussain Khan around 5 am based on information. In a brutal attack, Mishri Khan was fatally attacked with iron rods, leading to his untimely demise due to severe injuries. However, Hussain Khan, the survivor and eyewitness of the assault managed to escape the assailants.

Hussain Khan explained the horrifying ordeal to the police and said that when the accused persons began abusing him and threatening to kill them, he and Mishri Khan tried to escape in their vehicle, but the punctured tyre burst and Hussain Khan managed to flee the spot, while the attackers managed to get hold of Mishri Khan.

The police arrested Jagatsinh and Hamirbhai.

In Karnataka

A Muslim cattle trader was brutally thrashed by a group of goons allegedly associated with the Hindutva Bajrang Dal outfit at Babaleshwar Taluk in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district.

As per reports, the victim identified as Bande Nawaz, was transporting two bulls, a buffalo calf and a cow from Babaleshwar to Vijayapura when the assailants intercepted the vehicle. The attackers were reportedly associates of Bajrang Dal leaders Viresh Hiremath and Raju Biradara.

Following the interception, the Hindutva assaulters raided Nawaz’s vehicle and on finding cattle inside they thrashed him brutally, leaving him bleeding.

In Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday, June 15, houses of 11 Muslims were demolished in tribal-dominated Mandla in Madhya Pradesh as part of action against the illegal beef trade in the state.

The action was taken after a tip-off was received that a large number of cows had been held captive for slaughter in the Bhainwahi area in Nainpur, Mandla Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha told PTI.

“A team was rushed there and we found 150 cows tied in the backyards of the accused. Cow meat was recovered from the refrigerators in the homes of all the11 accused. We also found animal fat, cattle skin and bones, which were stuffed in a room,” he said.

“The local government veterinarian has confirmed the seized meat is beef. We have also sent samples to Hyderabad for secondary DNA analysis. The houses of the11 accused were demolished as they were on government land,” the SP said.

In Madhya Pradesh's Mandla, homes of 11 Muslim men demolished after police allegedly found beef stored in refrigerators.



pic.twitter.com/MarYxVOnwi — Raqib Hameed Naik (@raqib_naik) June 15, 2024

In another case, the Navi Mumbai Police registered a complaint against the owner of a meat shop after a video surfaced on the internet which purportedly showed a white goat with the name ‘RAM’ written on its skin.

According to an India TV report, the goat, marked with the Hindu deity’s name in yellow, was set to be sold ahead of the Eid al-Adha (Bakri Eid) festival.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with several Hindu organisations agitating online, requesting Mumbai Police, to take strong action for deliberately causing a “law and order” issue.

BIG NEWS 🚨 Shop owner in Navi Mumbai detained after visuals of goat meant for Bakrid scribbled with 'Ram' goes viral on social media.



Hindu Groups started protests.



Mumbai Police filed a FIR against the shop owner Muhammad Shafi. He has been taken into custody.



The store…

Eid al Adha guidelines issued by Islamic leaders

The Muslim community is trying to keep tensions from bubbling over, with religious Islamic leaders issuing an advisory for those who perform animal sacrifices during the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival that will be celebrated on June 17.

Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has also urged Muslims to follow the government’s guidelines and refrain from sharing pictures on social media.

An appeal was issued to sacrifice, in a clean, open space, only those animals which are not restricted by state. Also, blood should be buried so that it could serve as compost to make the soil fertile.

It was also advised that sacrifice should not be performed on streets, or in public areas and all scrap of the animal should be disposed of only in dustbins provided by the municipal corporations.

Authorities silent

The government’s response to growing attacks on Muslims in the country has been inadequate, with many officials keeping mum and even failing to condemn the violence. In many cases, the victims have been blamed.

The recent attacks are part of a larger trend of violence and intimidation that has been escalating in India over the past few years. Since the BJP came to power in 2014, there has been a significant rise in attacks by cow vigilantes and Hindutva groups, often with the tacit support of the government.