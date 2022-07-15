Fearing cross-voting, Congress takes extra precaution for Presidential polls

New Delhi: After cross-voting cost in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana and legislative council elections in Maharashtra, the Congress is taking extra precaution to rally its MLAs for the Presidential polls to be held on Monday.

The party is taking extra care after former Union Minister Ajay Maken lost the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana as two MLAs cross-voted, one nominee in the Maharashtra polls lost due to seven MLAs cross-voting and the recent political developments in Goa.

Also Read Presidential polls: Z category security cover for Yashwant Sinha

In Jharkhand, where ruling ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has has extended its support to NDA nominee Draupadi Murmu, Congress General Secretary in charge Avinash Pande will be in Ranchi and attend the meeting of party MLAs, a large number of whom are tribals, with opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

In Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has alleged that state’s ruling BJP was trying to lure his party MLAs with offers of big money to vote for NDA candidate in the July 18 presidential polls.

Nath said that a Congress MLA informed him about receiving phone calls to vote for NDA candidate in return for money. Nath, however, assured that all Congress MLAs will vote for Sinha.