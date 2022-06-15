Fedup of buying expensive footwear every time, man gets Nike inked

Shoes are a costly affair. And a fetish too. And a combination of these two can leave a deep hole in your pockets.

But tattoo artist Dean Gunther found a way to be able to wear a favourite pair of Nike shoes and also not spend a penny. He inked Nike on his client’s feet.

“He was tired of paying for shoes every few months, so he got his favourite @nike shoes tattooed on for life!” Mr Gunther said in his latest Instagram post.

The art took two hours to draw and eight hours to get tattooed on both feet. The video has garnered close to one lakh views and 972 likes.

The post has evoked a lot of mixed reactions from his followers.

One follower commented, “Your tattoos are awesome but these are cursed” followed by a laughing smiley.

While another commented, “You made it on suckytattoos 😂 achievement unlocked 🏆”

Dean Gunther is a South African who moved to the USA five years ago and set up his own studio in Greater Manchester called the DG Tattoo Art.

This is not the first time Gunther has come into the limelight. He is known for his crazy tattoo ideas. Last month he inked a “six-pack” on a client’s chest and it looks way too…ok we will let you decide.