Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has finally received the kind of stardom many believe he always deserved, thanks to the massive success of Dhurandhar, where he played the powerful character of Rehman Dakait. From his viral entry track FA9LA to his gripping performance throughout the film, Akshaye emerged as one of the biggest highlights, winning praise from both fans and critics.

With Dhurandhar showing no signs of slowing down at the box office and reportedly crossing Rs 900 crore, curiosity around Akshaye Khanna’s next project has been growing. Amid this excitement, a major update has now surfaced, suggesting that the actor may have walked away from a big Bollywood film.

Akshaye Khanna quits Drishyam 3?

Following the renewed demand after Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has reportedly revised his remuneration. This fee hike is said to have impacted one of the most awaited films currently in the works which is Drishyam 3. For the unversed, Akshaye played a key role in Drishyam 2, the Hindi adaptation of the popular Malayalam thriller franchise led by Ajay Devgn and Tabu, and his character added a crucial layer to the sequel’s narrative.

According to latest reports, the makers of Drishyam 3 were not prepared to meet Akshaye Khanna’s revised fee demands. The report also claims that apart from financial negotiations, creative differences between the actor and the makers may have contributed to his reported decision to step away from the project.

Reports suggest that Akshaye Khanna earned around Rs 2.5 crore for Drishyam 2 and is now believed to be seeking a higher fee.

Drishyam 3 will feature Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta in key roles. As fans await an official confirmation, all eyes remain on whether Akshaye Khanna will return to the franchise that played a pivotal role in his career.