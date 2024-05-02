Fee regulation in Hyderabad schools postponed for another year?

Hyderabad: Parents will have to wait for another year for fee regulation in schools as the State government is unlikely to introduce such regulation for the upcoming academic year.

The chances of implementing fee regulation for the academic year 2024-25 are slim, with the government eyeing its implementation in the subsequent academic year 2025-26.

A senior official of the education department revealed that the department is focused on drafting a stringent fee regulation law rather than issuing mere orders for fee control in schools.

However, due to the Lok Sabha elections’ model code of conduct in effect until June 6, the new law cannot be introduced in the current academic year.

The commencement of the academic year 2024-25 is scheduled for June 12. Consequently, any regulatory changes would need to be deferred to the following academic year.

Nevertheless, the official assured that measures would be taken to regulate fees in the next academic year if not in the current one.