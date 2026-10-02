Female medical student’s decomposed body found in Hyderabad hotel

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old postgraduate medical student was found dead in a hotel room here on Friday, October 2, while the male friend who had accompanied her was absconding, police said.

The woman’s body was found in a decomposed condition on the bed in the hotel room.

In a complaint lodged with the police, the woman’s father alleged that she had been murdered. Based on the complaint, a murder case was registered at Miyapur Police Station, a police official said.

According to police, the woman, a native of Sangareddy district, was pursuing her postgraduate course at a medical college in Hanamkonda. After her family members were unable to contact her, they went to Hanamkonda and approached the police, who traced her mobile phone location to a hotel here.

“However, the woman was found dead in the hotel room, with the body in a decomposed state. No external injury marks were visible on the body,” the official said, citing the preliminary investigation.

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During the investigation, police found that the woman had joined her male friend at the hotel on September 30 after he called her there to return her gold chain, the official said.

The male friend checked out of the hotel room on October 1 and has been absconding since then, police said, adding that a search is underway to trace him. The motive behind the woman’s death can be ascertained after he is traced, they said.

Police said the woman and the man had known each other since she was pursuing her MBBS course in Mahabubnagar district.

Further investigation was underway, police added.