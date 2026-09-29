Man held for killing female friend at Hyderabad OYO hotel

Hyderabad: Madhapur police have arrested Srinivas Ravi Teja, the man accused of killing his friend Sharon Nikitha Topno, 29, in an OYO hotel room in Madhapur last week. He reportedly told police he killed her because she was pressuring him to marry her.

Ravi Teja, from Visakhapatnam, was taken into custody after he was discharged from King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam, where he had been admitted following a suicide attempt.

Nikitha, a private sector employee from Visakhapatnam, and Ravi Teja checked into Room No. 304 of a hotel at Road No. 5, Siddiqui Nagar, Madhapur, around 2 pm on Monday, September 21. Police say she was killed that night.

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On Tuesday morning, Ravi Teja told hotel staff that Nikitha had fallen unconscious and, with their help, took her to Apollo Hospital. Doctors declared her dead. Ravi Teja then fled the hospital and switched off his phone.

Police noticed injuries on Nikitha’s face and head. A clues team collected forensic evidence from the room, where bloodstains were found on the walls and bedsheet. The Madhapur police registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and formed special teams to trace him.

His phone signal was reportedly last traced near Secunderabad railway station before it went off. According to local reports, he then reached his native village, Edumetla Marripalem in Parawada mandal of Anakapalli district, and allegedly attempted suicide on Wednesday. He was shifted to KGH.

Nikitha’s parents travelled from Jharkhand to Hyderabad and received her body after the inquest. Her father told police that the two had earlier been in a relationship.

Police are likely to produce Ravi Teja before a court for remand.