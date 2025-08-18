Hyderabad is a city that loves its food, and when it comes to cakes, the choices are as rich as the flavors themselves. From luxurious chocolate indulgences to health-conscious creations, the city has something for every kind of cake lover. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply craving a sweet treat, here are some of the best places to order cakes from in Hyderabad.

(Prices and availability may vary.)

Feranoz

Located in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, Feranoz has earned a loyal following for its wide variety of cakes. The decadent Rocher cake and their fresh seasonal fruit cakes are among the most popular picks. Prices usually range between Rs.1,200 and Rs.2,500, with individual slices also available for those who want just a little indulgence.

Van Lavino & Zucci

If presentation matters as much as taste, Van Lavino and Zucci stand out. Van Lavino, in Jubilee Hills, is known for creations like the Ferrero Rocher cake, priced between Rs.1,500 and Rs.3,000. Zucci, with outlets in Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills, is the go-to for themed and designer cakes. Their prices start around Rs.1,500 and increase depending on the complexity of customization.

Concu

One of Hyderabad’s most loved patisseries, Concu has become synonymous with elegant desserts and beautifully crafted cakes. With outlets in Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, and other prime spots, Concu is known for its signature Tres Leches cake and rich Belgian Chocolate Cake. Prices typically range from Rs.1,200 to Rs.2,800, making it a popular choice for those who want both quality and artistry in every bite

Karachi Bakery

A true Hyderabadi classic, Karachi Bakery is more than just biscuits. Their cakes especially the timeless chocolate truffle, carry a nostalgic charm. With multiple outlets across the city, Karachi Bakery is also pocket-friendly, with cakes priced from Rs.500 to Rs.1,500.

Premium & Unique Offerings

For those who want something a little more special, Labonel in Jubilee Hills offers luxurious cakes crafted with premium ingredients, starting at around Rs.2,000. Another unique pick is Hive Honey Cakes in Madhapur, where the signature honey cake (Rs.1,000–Rs.2,000) is a wholesome delight.

Cloud Kitchens & Home Bakers

Hyderabad’s home bakers and cloud kitchens have carved out a sweet spot in the city’s dessert culture. Brands like The Whisk Corner, Cakes by Dessert Factory, and Chocolatel create bespoke cakes, typically starting at Rs.1,500. For something different, Le Tesoro is loved for its giant cookie cakes, usually priced between Rs.800 and Rs.1,500.

Healthy & Specialised Options

For health-conscious dessert lovers, Akimi’s Gourmet (Jubilee Hills) and 45th Avenue (Banjara Hills) offer gluten-free, sugar-free, and guilt-free cake options. Prices usually fall in the Rs.1,500–Rs.3,000 range, making them perfect for those who want to celebrate without compromise.

From iconic bakeries to trendy patisseries and homegrown talents, Hyderabad’s cake scene is as diverse as the city itself. Whether you’re after a classic chocolate truffle, a premium designer cake, or a healthier alternative, there’s always a sweet spot waiting to be discovered.