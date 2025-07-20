Feroz Khan calls for harmony during Bonalu, questions Owaisi’s temple stand

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Nampally Assembly contestant Feroz Khan visited the Old City on the occasion of Bonalu temple festival and extended greetings to the Hindu community.

Senior Congress leader and Nampally Assembly contestant Feroz Khan visited the Old City on the occasion of Bonalu temple festival and extended greetings to the Hindu community.



Feroz Khan, along with his party workers, visited the Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza. He… pic.twitter.com/5h9Rvs09EM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 20, 2025

Feroz Khan, along with his party workers, visited the Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza. He went on to the dais near the temple and addressed the devotees who thronged the temple.

He said that India belongs to people of all religions, and on the festive occasion, leaders should not speak ill about other religions or target any political party. He also said that festivals should be celebrated blissfully and all communities should participate.

Also Read Bonalu festivities commence in Hyderabad’s Old City

Targeting the AIMIM floor leader and MLA, Akbaruddin Owaisi, over his “Lal Darwaza ku Hara Darwaza” statement, the Congress leader said the same person is now requesting the government to sanction a budget for the temple expansion.