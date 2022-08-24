Feroz Khan demands apology from Raja Singh for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: Congress leader Feroz Khan on Wednesday slammed suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Appreciating the action taken by BJP against the MLA, Khan said that now Raja Singh has to issue a public apology for the remarks.

Recalling AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s controversial public address, Khan said, “We had condemned that statements too”.

Tension in Hyderabad

Last night, protests took place at various places in the Old City. Many youths were seen in the protests demanding the arrest of Raja Singh.

In almost all areas of Old City, youngsters were seen protesting till early morning on Wednesday.

What did Raja Singh say?

The BJP MLA passed several derogatory comments against Muslims and Prophet Muhammad.

Protests began on Monday night, with angry youth demanding his arrest outside city police commissioner CV Anand’s office. It continued on Tuesday and intensified after he was released on bail.

Meanwhile, BJP chief spokesperson for Telangana Krishna Saagar Rao told Siasat.com that his party respects all religions and faiths. “We are a national party and we don’t support the statements of Raja Singh or hate speech,” he stated.