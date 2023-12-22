Feroz Khan reacts after war of words between Akbaruddin Owaisi, Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Feroz Khan, the Congress candidate from the Nampally assembly constituency in the recent assembly polls, responded to the verbal clash between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Feroz Khan claimed that Akbaruddin Owaisi and AIMIM conduct business under the guise of representing Muslims. The Telangana Assembly witnessed a heated exchange on Thursday when Owaisi accused the Congress of suppressing the Muslim voice.

War of words between Akbaruddin Owaisi, Revanth Reddy

The confrontation escalated during a debate on the energy sector, with Akbaruddin Owaisi and Congress legislator K. Satyanarayana exchanging words. Owaisi’s remarks against the Congress legislator led to strong protests from the treasury benches.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intervened, questioning AIMIM’s claim to represent Muslims. He criticized AIMIM for defending BRS despite its alleged misrule for a decade. Reddy emphasized the Congress’s commitment to the welfare and development of minorities.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi jibe at Congress MLA and CM Revanth Reddy, remind him of his #RSS past, ask him to be ‘more mature’. #TelanganaAssemblySessions @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/X2mcJBBh23 — Irfan Khan (@irfankhan1802) December 21, 2023

Feroz Khan’s views over intensified debate

The debate intensified as Akbaruddin Owaisi mentioned Revanth Reddy’s political journey, prompting the Chief Minister to remind the assembly of AIMIM’s past support to N. Bhaskar Rao against the TDP government.

After the heated exchange, Feroz Khan expressed his views on Twitter, stating that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy gave a fitting reply to AIMIM MLA Akbar Owaisi. He accused AIMIM of doing business in the name of Muslims and urged a focus on the development of the old city.