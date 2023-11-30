Video: Tension at Nampally as Feroz Khan, AIMIM workers come face-to-face

Tension began after Feroz Khan lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that AIMIM workers were indulging in bogus voting.

Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, AIMIM workers come face-to-face [Image: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Nampally’s Laxminagar after Congress leader Feroz Khan and AIMIM workers came face-to-face.

The tension began after Feroz Khan lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that AIMIM workers were indulging in bogus voting. Following the complaint, the police detained some individuals.

Today, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan also alleged that bogus voting is taking place in Yakutpura.

On his social media handle, he wrote, “Miscreants are removing ink from voters’ fingers at the nearby Azam Pan Shop, and bogus voting is proceeding at Rasheedia Function Hall near Yakutpura Railway Station, polling Station No: 164.”

Both Feroz Khan and Amjed Ullah Khan are contesting elections against AIMIM candidates from Nampally and Yakutpura Assembly polls, respectively.

Currently, polling is ongoing in both Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. The counting of the votes is scheduled to be released on December 3.

