Ferrari to MV Agusta: Car and bike collection of Naga Chaitanya

Hyderabad: Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and his love for his Ferrari 488 GTB is known to all. He is often spotted taking his swanky car for rides on Hyderabad streets. After long time, Chay, known for his passion for luxury cars, was seen in his lavish red car in the city and a new video is going viral on Instagram.

Naga Chaitanya’s fascination with high-end automobiles is well-known, with his Ferrari 488 GTB being the crown jewel of his collection. Purchased in 2018, this ultra-luxury car is valued at a staggering Rs 3.6 to 4 crores in India.

But that’s not all; Chaitanya’s garage boasts an impressive lineup of luxurious cars and bikes, showcasing his love for automobiles.

From the BMW 740 Li to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG, his collection is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Check it out below.

Naga Chaitanya Car and Bike Collection

Ferrari 488GTB — (Rs 3 to 4cr)

BMW 740 Li — (Rs 1.30cr)

2X Land Rover Range Rover Vogue — (Rs 1.18cr)

Mercedes –Benz G-Class G 63 AMG — (Rs 2.28cr)

MV Agusta F4 — (Rs 30L)

BMW 9RT — (Rs 19 to 24L)

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya with his brand new BMW 7 Series Car pic.twitter.com/ruBBAcA7PC — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) May 3, 2017

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his next big-screen outing in the film “Thandel,” directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It stars Sai Pallavi in the female lead role. It is set to release on December 20 this year.