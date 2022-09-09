Festivals medium for tribal communities to connect with roots: Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that indigenous festivals are a great medium for tribal communities to connect with their roots.

Khandu, while gracing the Solung festival of Adi community at Ruksin in East Siang district, asserted that modernisation and development of a place was inevitable but that should never come at the cost of its people’s cultural identity.

“Indigenous festivals are not just occasions to showcase our rich cultural heritage but an opportunity to strengthen our connection with our roots,” he said.

Maintaining that tribal practices in many countries across the globe have shrunk, with some displayed only to cater to tourist interests, the chief minister expressed happiness that indigenous culture and heritage continue to thrive in Arunachal.

“What is encouraging is that our youths today are taking pride in their culture, voluntarily participating in festivals like Solung (celebrating harvest) and speaking in mother tongue. Our identity is in safe hands,” he stated

He lauded the Adi community for leading from the front when it came to preserving indigenous culture, while embracing development on all fronts.

Khandu, during the celebrations, also asked people to get together and end social evils such as drug abuse, as “it could pose a threat to the future of all youth”.

Talking about his government’s initiatives, the chief minister said that Pasighat area, headquarters of East Siang district, has witnessed unprecedented development in recent years.

“The Pasighat airport is now functional. Come winter, work on railway line in Pasighat will also commence. The rich and organic horticulture and agriculture produces, which is available aplenty in the region, can be transported to markets across the country and beyond in the near future,” he pointed out.

He also said that aerodrome license has been granted for Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar.

Khandu gave assurances that his government was committed to ensuring welfare of each community.

“Arunachal is a diverse state with its people belonging to various tribal communities. The development of the state largely depends on their progress. The contribution of each community in policy decisions is important for pan Arunachal development,” he said.

The chief minister announced that his government would sanction funds for construction of a mini-secretariat at Ruksin.

Earlier in the day, Khandu inaugurated the 60 m RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) bridge over Sille river on Mirem-Mikong-Jonai road.

Lok Sabha MP from the state Tapir Gao inaugurated another bridge over Ngorlung river on Mirem-Mikong- Ruksin road.