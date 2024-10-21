Few people driven by emotions are attacking temples: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, October 21 asked police officials to be tough on criminals and friendly with victims. He stressed on peace and security as the two significant factors which are required for the development of any state.

No state will attract investments without the maintenance of law and order. Telangana police are sacrificing their lives without compromising the law and order situation, said the chief minister, who also said that the police’s role in maintaining peace and security is commendable.

The Police Commemoration Day programme instilled confidence among the families of the police martyrs that the government always stood by them, said the Telangana chief minister. “Such a big program also filled inspiration by paying tribute to the martyred police,” he added.

Reddy also highlighted the recent incidents of Temple and idol desecration in Hyderabad last week and urged the people of Telangana to remain vigilant against such incidents. He urged people not to take law in their hands.

“A few people driven by emotions are attacking temples and idols. People of Telangana need to be vigilant against such incidents,” he added.

He further said that a few people are taking the law into their own hands. “If you take the law into your hands there is no difference between you and the miscreants. The police are equipped to deal with and punish offenders,” Reddy added.