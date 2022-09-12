FIBA U-18 Women’s Asian championship final

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 12th September 2022 8:51 am IST
Bengaluru: Australian and Chinese women basketball players in action during the final match of FIBA U-18 Women’s Asian Championship 2022 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Bengaluru: Australian women basketball players pose with the trophy after winning the FIBA U-18 Women’s Asian Championship 2022, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru,Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022. Australia defeated China in the final match by 26 points.
Bengaluru: Australian women basketball players celebrate after winning the FIBA U-18 Women’s Asian Championship 2022, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru,Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022. Australia defeated China in the final match by 26 points.
Bengaluru: Australian and Chinese women basketball players in action during the final match of FIBA U-18 Women’s Asian Championship 2022 at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Bengaluru: Australian women basketball players pose with the trophy after winning the FIBA U-18 Women’s Asian Championship 2022, at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru,Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022. Australia defeated China in the final match by 26 points.

