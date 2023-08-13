FIFA 23 introduces Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina wearing hijab

Moroccan footballer Nouhaila Benzina has become the first player to wear a headscarf in a FIFA 23 video game. In the latest major update for FIFA 23, called Game Update 16, EA on Tuesday, August 8, updated the Benzina player model to give her a headscarf.

Prior to the update, Benzina’s avatar lacked a headscarf in FIFA 23’s World Cup mode.

Also Read Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina becomes first player to wear headscarf at World Cup

The FIFA series featured women’s international teams for the first time in FIFA 16, with FIFA 23 becoming the first game to feature women’s club teams.

EA Sports have released a new update to include Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina wearing a hijab in FIFA 23 🎮



The defender made history this summer as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament 👏🇲🇦



Representation matters ❤️



(📸… pic.twitter.com/89uyw4PSHZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 10, 2023

On Sunday, July 30, Benzina has made history by becoming the first-ever player to wear a headscarf at a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Twenty-five-year-old defender helped Morocco beat South Korea 1-0 during the group match, which was the country’s first-ever World Cup victory.

For “health and safety reasons,” FIFA had banned players from wearing religious head coverings in 2007, but the rule was lifted in 2014 after pressure from activists, athletes, and government and football officials.