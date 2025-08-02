FIFA launches talent academy in Hyderabad, 1st for girls

Hyderabad: FIFA on Saturday, launched its first talent academy for youngsters in India in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), aiming to provide elite training to talented footballers in the country.

The international football federation signed an MoU with the AIFF and the Telangana government for the opening of the academy, which will “reinforce India’s commitment to inclusive and structured grassroots development” of football.

The academy will be located at the Gachibowli Stadium Complex here and will offer year-round high-performance training, with residential facilities, education, medical care, nutrition, and mental wellness to 60 elite players — 30 boys (U14) and 30 girls (U16), including 10 players from Telangana in each category, according to an AIFF release.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey termed the launch as a “defining moment” for the sport in India.

Also Read CM to launch Telangana’s Sports Policy 2025 on Saturday

“The launch of India’s first FIFA Talent Academy for girls and second academy for boys marks a defining moment in our journey towards equitable football development. This collaboration with the Government of Telangana, under FIFA’s global Talent Development Scheme, reflects our collective resolve to identify, nurture, and empower young talent – especially girls – from across the nation,” said Chaubey.

He said the the academy will help the country realise its dream of qualifying for the U17 men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups.

AIFF will lead the operations, technical framework, talent scouting across the country, and training curriculum in coordination with FIFA, while the Sports Authority of Telangana will oversee infrastructure, logistics, education, financial and welfare support of the players.

The initiative aligns with AIFF’s “Vision 2047”, which is to build India into a leading footballing nation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the academy will provide a channel for players to reach the national and international level.

“This academy is a game-changer for girls in football. It is not only the first of its kind in India but also one of the very few globally under FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme. Young talents — especially girls — from Telangana and beyond will now have access to elite infrastructure, education, and a clear pathway to the national and international stage,” said Reddy.