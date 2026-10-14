FIFA proposes USD 6.35 bn football development fund for 2027-30

Sao Paulo: FIFA will propose to its members a USD 6.35 billion fund for football development between 2027 and 2030, including a boosted amount of USD 25 million for each national association, according to a document reviewed by The Associated Press.

Football’s world governing body said in a document that it will use the financial success of the latest World Cup “to enhance investment in football development across 211 FIFA member associations, confederations and other stakeholders.”

Originally, each association was to receive USD 10 million for the four-year period.

The document, dated October 14, says FIFA proposed to distribute more than USD 3.5 billion from its financial reserves “based on the unprecedented commercial” success of its 48-team World Cup.

The move comes as European football leaders seek a candidate to try to oust Gianni Infantino as FIFA president. Infantino’s divisive World Cup private investment plan — that was scrapped within days of being revealed in July — prompted UEFA to act.

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Infantino, who became FIFA president in 2016, is seeking reelection next year.

The document added the financial plan is “to be finalised by FIFA council in December 2026, subject to final approval by the 77th FIFA Congress in March 2027.” football’s governing body also said it will offer USD 99 million for each one of the six continental confederations.

“If accepted, the proposal will more than double the level of planned distribution funding for the 2027-2030 period, with a specific focus on investment and development of women’s and youth football,” FIFA said.

UEFA announced in August it was preparing a criminal complaint against Infantino in Switzerland for possible financial mismanagement in the World Cup sell-off deal, and has asked courts in the United States to authorise discovery of evidence.

UEFA’s 55 members account for more than a quarter of FIFA’s 211 member federations who can vote in the election on March 18 in Rabat, Morocco.