FIFA WC: Iranian man shot dead for allegedly celebrating team’s exit

An Iranian man on November 29 was reportedly shot dead for allegedly celebrating the team’s exit from the ongoing FIFA football world cup.

The deceased man was identified as 27-year-old Mehran Samak, who was shot dead for honking in celebration of Iran’s defeat. The incident occurred in Bandar Anzali when anti-government protestors celebrated Iran’s 1-0 loss to the United States.

Nov. 29, Ravansar, Kermanshah.

Iranians dancing and laughing to celebrate the Islamic Republic’s team’s defeat by the USA and its elimination from #FIFAWorldCup .#MahsaAmini https://t.co/rD7rUplwRe — Aysa (@VNeedFreedom) November 30, 2022

Numerous Iranians chose not to support their national football team during the tournament in Qatar, since they viewed it as a symbol of the Islamic Republic. Certain videos showed people mourning Samak’s death. At least 30 protestors were shot and wounded by security forces while celebrating the World Cup defeat in cities including Marivan, Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Saqqez, Ilam and Bukan, reported Arab News.