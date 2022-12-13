FIFA WC: Israeli cops crackdown on Palestinians celebrating Morocco’s win

It is to be noted that Morocco will face France in the Semifinal on December 14.

Israeli police crackdown on Palestinians for celebrating Moroccan victory
Israeli forces attack Palestinians

The Israeli police on December 10 cracked down on Palestinians for celebrating Morocco’s win over Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

it is to be noted that Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal of the world cup. In the process, it also became the first African and Arab country to qualify for the Semifinals. Videos on social media showed Israeli security attacking Palestinians who celebrated the victory.

