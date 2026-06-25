FIFA WC: Morocco beat spirited Haiti to enter knockout stage

Atlanta: Morocco came from behind to defeat a dogged Haiti team in their final match of group play at the FIFA World Cup 2026 here at Atlanta Stadium. The Atlas Lions suffered a huge scare with Les Grenadiers twice taking the lead, but they finished with a flourish to secure the victory.

With the win, Morocco finished second in Group C and qualified for the Round of 32 as runners-up and will play the winner of Group F: Either the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden, while Haiti head home with plenty of admirers. Their bright finish caps off an exciting first appearance at the World Cup in over 50 years

Haiti jumped out to a 1-0 lead with their first World Cup goal since 1974, only to see Morocco equalise. Isidor then struck a golazo to remember for the Caribbean side, but again, Morocco had an answer. The second half tilted in favour of the Africans and goals from Rahimi and Yassine cemented the points, FIFA reports.

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Haiti came out playing free of pressure, which created an action-packed first half which thrilled fans with four goals. They opened the scoring just ten minutes into the match when full-back Jean-Kevin Duverne cut the ball back across the penalty area, and Lenny Joseph gave it an audacious backheel flick. The ball ricocheted in off Morocco keeper Yassine Bono, but that did not take away from celebrations of what was Haiti’s first World Cup goal in 52 years.

Haiti’s goal woke up Morocco, who pushed for an equaliser and after seeing several good chances saved by Johny Placide, finally found the back of the net through Achraf Hakimi. The marauding full back bundled the ball over the line after Placide had parried away a shot from Bilal El Khannouss.

Haiti took the lead once again moments later, this time through a truly world-class strike from Isidor. The Grenadier striker lashed home a screamer from distance that will live long in the history books. But the flurry of goals didn’t stop there. In first-half stoppage time, Hakimi cutback for Saibari, who side-footed home to send the sides in level at half time.

After the break, Morocco slowly squeezed the Haitians until Soufiane Rahimi completed the comeback with just over ten minutes to play, firing home a deflected shot from a corner kick. Youngster Gessime Yassine added a fourth in the dying minutes to secure the victory.