FIFA Word Cup: Some of the biggest upsets in tournament history

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi-led Argentina by 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history. Here is a look at some of the biggest upsets in tournament’s history

Algeria 2 Germany 1, 1982 FIFA World Cup

Algeria made their World Cup debut in 1982 and has made only four appearances so far, with their last one in 2014. In their first appearance at the tournament, they defeated then two-time champions by 2-1. Algeria was knocked out in Group Stage and Germany lost in final to Italy.

Bulgaria 2 Germany 1, 1994 FIFA World Cup

This time, the champions’ curse struck Germany. After some good performances in the group stage that saw them top their table, they met Bulgaria in the quarterfinal, who had made their WC debut in 1962 and their best position was round of 16 in 1986. Bulgaria defeated Germany by 2-1 in a shocker, knocking out the defending champions. The title was won by Brazil while Bulgaria finished fourth.

Cameroon 1 Argentina 0, FIFA World Cup 1990

In 1990, the defending champions Argentina were stunned by Cameroon and lost to them by 1-0. Cameroon went to the quarter-finals while Argentina lost the final to Germany.

Senegal 1 France 0, 2002 FIFA World Cup

In what was one of the biggest upsets in the tournament history, Senegal, who were making their World Cup debut in 2002, defeated defending champions France by 1-0 after Bouba Diop scored the winning goal in the 30th minute. The defending champions could not even reach the knockout stages while Senegal enjoyed a solid run till quarterfinals.

South Korea 2 Italy 1, 2002 FIFA World Cup

During the round of 16 stage of the tournament, South Korea’s Ahn Junghwan stunned the whole world with his winner, knocking Italy out of the tournament by winning 2-1 over then-three time champions. South Korea reached semifinal and earned a fourth place finish.