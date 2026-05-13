FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina marching confidently but Messi advises caution

In exactly one month’s time, the FIFA World Cup will kick off with Mexico playing against South Africa in the opening match at the grand 87,000 capacity Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This time, the world’s most awaited football tournament will be hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada. For the first time 48 teams from across the world will participate in the football extravaganza.

Among the new teams will be debutants Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan. The total number of matches played will increase from 64 to 104 and the event will stretch across 39 days. But as usual, the favourites to win the coveted trophy remain the European powerhouses France, England, Germany and Spain along with the defending champion Argentina from South America.

What are the chances of Argentina retaining the Cup that it won in 2022 ? The man who will play a key role in their campaign will be coach Lionel Scaloni. Under his leadership, Argentina won the Cup in 2022 and now Scaloni regarded as one of the best coaches in the world. He will be assisted by three assistant coaches who were themselves outstanding players in their playing career. The trio are Pablo Aimar, Roberto Ayala and Walter Samuel.

Can Messi make a difference?

Although it is unclear how much the 38 year old maestro Lionel Messi will feature in their campaign, Argentina’s winning mentality and hunger to defend their crown make them a dangerous side. The squad’s elite attacking talent and resilience are their main strongpoints along with the confidence that they have won the prestigious Cup three times (1978, 1986 and 2022).

Argentina has released its preliminary squad list. The present coach has retained the core of its successful 2022 campaign. Players such as 33 year old goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (59 caps for the national squad), defender Nico Tagliafico (75 caps), vice captain Otamendi (130 caps), midfielder Rodrigo De Paul (who came to India with Messi and has been capped 85 times), Alexis Macallister (44 caps), Julian Alvarez, only 26 now but capped 51 times already, are the most experienced but yet young enough to play at their best.

Inexperienced forwards may be a disadvantage

However three forwards in the line up have very little experience and that may be a cause of worry. Jose Manuel Lopez (25 years), Franco Mastantuono (18) and Gianluca Prestianni (20), together have played only 8 matches for Argentina and have not scored even a single goal between them.

In fact the entire Argentina team put together, has not scored as many goals as Lionel Messi alone. His total tally now stands at 116 goals. That statistic shows how important Messi is to the team even at his age. He will celebrate his 39th birthday on June 24th when the World Cup is in progress.

Livewire winger Angel Di Maria will be missed

But one big name will be badly missed by Argentina’s fans all over the world. Angel Di Maria, the livewire forward whose electrifying runs along the flanks set up crucial goals for Argentina on many occasions, retired in 2024 and will not be seen in action. Di Maria was widely regarded as one of the greatest Argentine players of all time and one of the best wingers of his generation. He was known for his dribbling ability, playmaking and rapid pace which punched holes in rival defences on countless occasions.

Messi does not rate Argentina as favourite

However the great Lionel Messi has not placed his nation as the topmost favourite. In a recent interview, Messi placed France and Spain as the absolute top teams which will be competing. He said: “Right now, France looks very good. They have many top-level players. Spain and Brazil are always top contenders along with Germany and England. Portugal has a very competitive and good team too.”

Messi also spoke about the unpredictability of sport. According to the Argentine captain, no team can feel safe, and surprises are part of football’s biggest tournament.

Messi’s cautious approach reflects the pressure Argentina will face in 2026. The Albiceleste as they are called, will no longer play as an underdog as they had done in the previous tournament. This time, they will be the defending champions and that will carry added pressure on all the team members. History has shown that the defending champion always made an early exit. The only exception was in 1962 when Brazil won its second successive title after its maiden victory of 1958.

Argentina drawn in an easy group

In the group stage, Argentina is placed comfortably in Group J where the other teams are Algeria, Austria and Jordan. None of these teams are expected to pose any problem for the powerful Argentina. The South Americans will begin their campaign against Algeria at the Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City. All the Group J matches will be played at venues within the USA.

Argentina is among the top teams but it has to carefully avoid the pitfalls. If Messi stays fit, the younger stars perform consistently, and coach Lionel Scaloni keeps the squad balanced, Argentina could very well reach another semifinal or even the final. That’s the best case scenario for the record holding 16-time Copa America champions. If they can reach the last four, they may lift the Cup.