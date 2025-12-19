Messi will be playing a record 6th World Cup, but can he win again?

Lionel Messi will be playing his sixth FIFA World Cup tournament next year. Nobody else has achieved this landmark. In the sport of football, goalkeepers, whose job is less tiring and therefore lasts longer, usually play more matches than their teammates. Several goalkeepers have played in five tournaments. But even among them, no one has played in six.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also be playing his 6th World Cup tournament, but Messi has played more matches than Ronaldo. The Argentine superstar will be celebrating his 39th birthday in the course of the event, but if any team takes him lightly because of his age, they could be at grave risk.

Weighing Argentina’s chances

What are Argentina’s chances of winning the coveted trophy once again? According to the predictions of experts, Spain, France, Germany, England and Argentina are the teams that could end up winning the coveted cup. In the group stage, Argentina is in Group J along with Algeria, Austria and Jordan. So, it is unlikely that the South American giant will face any difficulty at that stage.

However, in the second phase, it will all depend upon the opponents. Argentina topped the South American zone qualifying stage quite comfortably, with the second-placed Ecuador nine points behind them. Surprisingly, Argentina’s arch-rival Brazil was in fifth position out of the six teams that qualified from South America. Brazil’s progress was not smooth this time.

Also Read The Lionel Messi tour was a futile exercise for Indian football

Argentina full of confidence

In recent times, Argentina has learned to be less dependent on Messi. Even if the ageing superstar has to be rested now and then, the team will continue to play at full throttle. The coach, Lionel Scaloni, has created newfound confidence that enabled his boys to defeat arch rival Brazil 4-1 in the qualifying matches.

The Argentina team is like a fraternity of brothers with a complete understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses. From Emiliano Martínez in goal to Cristian Romero as centre back, Alexis MacAllister and Enzo Fernández in midfield, there is so much cohesion that the starting XI is very hard to break. It also has the best strikers in the game in Lautaro Martínez and with Julian Alvarez as the main choices.

Argentina and Spain look the best

Only two nations have won the World Cup twice in a row (Italy in 1934 and 1938, and Brazil in 1958 and 1962). That happened a long time ago when tactics were different and rules were different. However, as of right now, Argentina, with Spain, is the most complete side in international soccer.

Coming back to the topic of Messi in particular, the old lion knows that 2026 will be his swan song. So, he will be going all out to end his career in style. Messi’s rise to fame is one of the most heart-warming stories in the history of football.

By the age of five, Messi was already showing exquisite ball control and dribbling ability. Playing for club Grandoli, he scored 100 goals in one year. Other children would often refuse to play if they knew that Messi was in the opposing team.

Barcelona club paid for his treatment

But, there were difficult times too. At the age of 11, Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency, a condition that threatened his dreams. The treatment was expensive and clubs in Argentina were unwilling to cover the cost. At this critical juncture, Barcelona club’s talent scout Carles Rexach spotted the little boy’s potential and told his club president: “Invest in this boy. He is a gold mine.” And that’s how Barcelona recruited Messi and decided to pay for his treatment.

During his career with Barcelona FC, Messi fully justified everything that the club had done for him. He won four Champions League titles, 10 La Liga titles and seven Ballon D’Or awards, and cemented his status as one of the greatest players that the club had ever seen.

Journey with Argentina

While Messi enjoyed immense success at the club level, his international career with Argentina was more challenging. Early defeats in some major finals, such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Copa America event, led to intense criticism and even a brief international retirement.

But the turning point came in 2021 when Messi led Argentina to victory in the Copa America, defeating Brazil in the final at the Maracana Stadium. Messi was the tournament’s top scorer and best player. He finally silenced his critics with that show.

But, his crowning moment came at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar. Messi delivered a series of iconic performances, scoring in every knockout round and leading Argentina to a dramatic victory against France. His leadership and brilliance throughout the tournament earned him the Golden Ball and sealed his place among football’s immortals.

Lionel Messi’s story is not just about talent but the determination to use that ability to its fullest extent. Today, he is a global icon who has millions of fans all over the world. Whether he lifts the 2026 World Cup or not, he will be remembered always for the joy, artistry, and inspiration he has brought into the beautiful game.