FIFA World Cup: KTR backs Croatian players over ‘Hyderabadi connect’

Hyderabad: Ahead of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Croatia and Brazil on Friday, Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) backed the European team, and drew a Hyderabad connection for the same.

The minister took to Twitter to express support for Croatia stating that there was a connection to it which the players themselves weren’t aware of, “Am rooting for Croatia, know why? Not many know that quite a few Croatian players have a Hyderabadi connection Interestingly, even the players themselves don’t know about it. It’s easy to identify them just by their names – Inoich, Unoich, Idharich, Udharich, Aisaich, Vaisahich” read his tweet.

KTR used a few Hyderabadi Dakhani words which rhyme with the names of the players such as Bruno Petkovic, who scored the equaliser in the dying moments of the match to force the penalty shoot-out.

It is to be noted that Croatia beat former five-time world champion Brazil. The two teams were level at 1-1 at the end of the regular match time.

Croatia then beat the South Americans 4-2 on penalties. The runners-up of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia is set to face Argentina in the semifinal on December 13.