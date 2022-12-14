Fifa World Cup: Sania Mirza, Ananya & others spotted in Qatar stadium

Mumbai: As every football fan waits for four long years to watch the players playing in the mega FIFA event, Bollywood celebrities too cut the time from their busy schedules to cheer for their favourites. Among other popular personalities, Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar and Ananya Panday grabbed eyeballs while they were cheering for Lionel Messi in the Qatar stadium on December 13.

Liger actress shared the happy moments with her fans on Instagram. She shared a picture and wrote, “Ok I am done (several star-eyed emojis) David Beckham. Fully waved at me.”

Sanjay Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Chunky Panday, tennis star Sania Mirza and other personalities were also spotted at the match last night. Sania’s sister Anam Mirza also shared several glimpses of the thrilling semi-final of FIFA World Cup on her Instagram.

Sanjay Kapoor expressed his happiness on his Instagram story after his favourite Argentina defeated Croatia. He shared a couple of photos of football fans and other stars.

Image Source: Instagram

A video of all Indian celebrities having dinner together at Nammos in Doha is also circulating online. Have a look here.