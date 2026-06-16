Hyderabad: The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already creating huge excitement among football fans across the world. With 48 teams playing in the United States, Canada and Mexico, this edition is going to be bigger than ever. But apart from goals, records and trophies, another topic is now grabbing attention, the massive earnings of football’s biggest superstars.

A viral list by Mashable India has shown some of the highest paid football players expected at the 2026 World Cup. From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal, the tournament is not just about football talent. It is also about global fame, brand value and the huge business behind modern football.

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the list with reported annual earnings of Rs. 2,836.20 cr (300 million USD). At 41, the Portugal legend continues to remain one of the biggest names in world sport. Fans will be closely watching him as he chases the World Cup trophy, the one major title missing from his glorious career.

Lionel Messi And Mbappe Follow Ronaldo

Lionel Messi is placed second with Rs. Rs. 1,323.56 cr (140 million USD). The Argentina star enters the tournament as a World Cup winner and one of the most loved players in football history.

Kylian Mbappe takes the third spot with Rs. Rs. 898.13 cr (95 million USD). The France star is already seen as the face of the next generation and one of the biggest attractions of the 2026 World Cup.

Top Highest Paid Players At 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo: Rs. 2,836.20 cr (300 million USD)

Rs. 2,836.20 cr (300 million USD) Lionel Messi: Rs. 1,323.56 cr (140 million USD)

Rs. 1,323.56 cr (140 million USD) Kylian Mbappe: Rs. 898.13 cr (95 million USD)

Rs. 898.13 cr (95 million USD) Erling Haaland: Rs. 756.32 cr (80 million USD)

Rs. 756.32 cr (80 million USD) Vinicius Junior: Rs. 567.24 cr (60 million USD)

Rs. 567.24 cr (60 million USD) Mohamed Salah: Rs.519.97 cr (55 million USD)

Rs.519.97 cr (55 million USD) Sadio Mane: Rs. 510.52 cr (54 million USD)

For fans, the 2026 World Cup will be special because it brings together legends like Ronaldo and Messi, current superstars like Mbappe and Haaland, and young talents like Bellingham and Yamal. It is a perfect mix of football, fame, money and history.