Fifteen bridges collapse in Bihar in one month

In one month, 15 bridges collapsed in Bihar. The latest one, situated on the Parman River at Amhara village in Araria District, collapsed on Tuesday evening.

According to an official, the bridge collapsed due to the heavy pressure of floodwater in the river.

A report published in TOI stated that following the collapse, the district magistrate of Araria, Enayat Khan, said that the bridge was constructed in the financial year 2008-09. He also mentioned that the bridge was closed to traffic after it suffered damage during the 2017 floods.

Earlier, the state government suspended 15 engineers following the earlier collapses of the bridges after it was found that their negligence resulted in the collapses.