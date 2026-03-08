Fifties from Samson, Abhishek and Kishan take India to 255/5 in T20 World Cup final

Ahmedabad: Led by Sanju Samson (89), defending champions India put on a show to post a massive 255 for five in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand here on Sunday.

The New Zealand bowlers were all at sea after inviting India to bat in the winners-take-all contest with Samson and Abhishek Sharma (52) going berserk from the word go, lashing the ground with sixes and fours.

They raised a quick-fire 98-run stand in just 7.1 overs to provide a great platform to the following batters. Ishan Kishan carried forward the good work with a 25-ball 54.

Ishan Kishan celebrates after scoring a half century

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson bowls a delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand

ew Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates with teammates after dismissing India’s Abhishek Sharma

India’s Sanju Samson, right, celebrates with teammate Ishan Kishan after scoring a half century

Batting with sheer authority and least respect for the Kiwi bowlers, India crossed the 200-run mark in 15 overs.

However, New Zealand succeeded in putting the brake on the run flow by dismissing Samson, Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) in a space of six balls. Pacer James Neesham took all three wickets in the 16th over to somehow stop the game from slipping away.

Hardik Pandya (18) did not last long but Shivam Dube (26 not out) provided a flourishing finish, creaming off 24 runs in the final over from Neesham.

India managed 52 in last five overs, thanks to Dube’s fiery knock. It was the highest ever total in a final of T20 World Cup.

Brief Scores:

India: 255 for 5 in 20 overs. (Sanju Samson 89, Ishan Kishan 54, Abhishek Sharma 52; James Neesham 3/46).