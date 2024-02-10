Fight between Arun, Abhishek at Bigg Boss 17 party! [Video]

Mumbai: In a star-studded celebration held in Mumbai last Friday, contestants from Bigg Boss 17 reunited to celebrate the show’s success. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, and others graced the event, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Social media is abuzz with viral pictures and videos capturing the joyful moments from the party.

One particular video featuring Arun and Abhishek has caught the attention of fans. Big fight erupted between the two Bigg Boss 17 finalists! But wait, there’s a twist here. In the clip, the duo can be seen recreating their infamous Bigg Boss 17 house spat, but in a playful gesture. Arun shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Mahobbat badi Cheez Hai.”

For those unfamiliar with the backstory, Arun and Abhishek had a rocky relationship throughout Bigg Boss 17, engaging in frequent arguments and clashes over various matters. Their physical altercation, which led to Tehelka’s elimination, remains one of the season’s most controversial moments.

Despite their past differences, the reunion party showcased a newfound camaraderie between Arun and Abhishek, showing that all is well between them now.